One dead and four injured in crash in Ozark County

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and four are injured in a crash near the Missouri/Arkansas border, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at 5:10 p.m. on Highway 5 less than three miles away from the Arkansas line. MSHP reports that as a Dodge Avenger was heading southbound and a Chevrolet Avalanche was heading northbound the Avenger crossed the center line and hit the Avalanche head-on.

You Qindi, 27, was a passenger in vehicle one and was pronounced dead at the Baxter County Regional Medical Center.

The other four that were in the accident had moderate injuries, according to MSHP. The driver of vehicle two and another passenger of vehicle one were taken by ambulance to the Baxter County Regional Medical Center. While the driver of vehicle one and a passenger of vehicle two were taken to Cox South in Springfield by ambulance.

MSHP reports that both cars were totaled in the accident and that they were wearing their safety devices.

Next of kin have been notified.