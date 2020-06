ROCKY COMFORT, Mo. — On Monday, June 1, 2020, at around 7:26 p.m., one person is dead after being ejected while driving an ATV, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Kenneth Creese, 67, from Rocky Comfort, Missouri, was driving the ATV in a pasture when he struck a deep ditch which overturned the ATV and ejected him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A minor was on the ATV with Creese but only sustained minor injuries.