Officials warn of possible Legionnaires’ disease exposure

This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large grouping of Legionella pneumophila bacteria (Legionnaires’ disease). (Janice Haney Carr/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

MACON, Mo. (AP) — State and local health officials are warning of a potential for Legionnaires’ disease exposure at a hotel in Missouri.

Two people were diagnosed with the severe form of pneumonia after using the hot tub or the pool late last month while staying at a Comfort Inn & Suites in Macon. Officials say it is unknown whether the hotel was the source of the bacteria that caused the two people to become sick.

KMIZ-TV reports that testing of the hot tub indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria; all other test results were negative.