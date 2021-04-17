Officials warn of possible Legionnaires’ disease exposure

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large grouping of Legionella pneumophila bacteria (Legionnaires’ disease). (Janice Haney Carr/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

MACON, Mo. (AP) — State and local health officials are warning of a potential for Legionnaires’ disease exposure at a hotel in Missouri.

Two people were diagnosed with the severe form of pneumonia after using the hot tub or the pool late last month while staying at a Comfort Inn & Suites in Macon. Officials say it is unknown whether the hotel was the source of the bacteria that caused the two people to become sick.

KMIZ-TV reports that testing of the hot tub indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria; all other test results were negative.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now