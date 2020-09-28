Woman in custody after standoff in Springfield

UPDATE: Woman in custody after a nearly two hour long standoff.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police Officers are currently surrounding a home on the 1700 block of Franklin Avenue.

According to officers on the scene, they responded around 11:30 to a call of shots fired. Witnesses told police they saw a female fire shots at a white jeep that was leaving the area.

SPD says there is no indication or evidence on the scene that anyone is hurt or injured.

Police believe the female is most likely still inside the house, and they are waiting for her to come out for further investigation.

Ozarks First crews on scene say about six officers are surrounding the house.

We will have more information as it becomes available.