ROGERS, Ark. — Law enforcement in Benton County are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to a release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Serenity Lynne Black has been missing since May 16.

Black was last seen in Rogers wearing a black zip-up hoodie and possibly gray or tan Dickies pants. She is five feet, seven inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Black allegedly told friends she was running away and going to live with her grandmother.

Officials suspect Black is in McDonald or Barry County, Missouri with friends.

Anyone with information about Black’s whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Keshia Millsap at 479-271-1008, extension 3640.