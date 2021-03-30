Officer involved shooting in Mountain Home Arkansas

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — An officer-involved shooting happened in the early evening hours on March, 30, in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

A video was sent to KOLR10 by Bruce Roberts, a former reporter for the Ozark County Times. He was a bystander claiming he witnessed the shooting and recorded the whole incident.

The shooting happened in front of a Casey’s General store and Arvest Bank on Highway 62 East. An employee at the Casey’s confirmed that there was a shooting outside of the store.

We have contacted Arkansas State Police– a trooper confirmed a supervisor is on the scene in a Mountain Home but no other information was provided.

This is a developing story.