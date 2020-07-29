Off-duty deputy saves Tuscumbia man from house fire

This photo is courtesy of the Miller County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office.

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. — Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire is recognizing one of his deputies for saving a man from a house fire on Saturday, July 25, 2020, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff.

The post says that deputy Andrew Wickham drove by a house in Tuscumbia during his day-off and saw that it was engulfed in flames. Wickham then went to the home and tried to make contact with the resident.

When he was unable to get anyone to answer the door, he entered the home by force. Inside he found Dr. Paul Howard sitting in a chair.

Wickham then got Dr. Howard out of the house and called for help.

Sheriff Gregoire ended his post thanking him for what he did, “Without Deputy Wickham’s quick action, we may have lost an important member of our community.”