The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down north of Fair Grove on Monday evening.

FAIR GROVE, Mo. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a weak tornado touched down near Fair Grove on Monday afternoon.

NWS says the twister was an EF-0, but produced winds around 77 miles per hour and was on the ground for 1.5 miles. Minor damage occurred at a farm in the tornado’s 75-yard-wide path.

In addition to the tornado, some roads in southern Dallas County were flooded due to heavy rains. Some folks living on Woodstock Road had to wait for the road to reopen due to high water or had to find an alternate route.