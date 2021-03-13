Nursing home resident describes tough year, says there is hope ahead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For almost an entire year, Copper Rock Village Resident Jennifer Burks spent her time on the property at the facility. Never leaving other than an occasional doctor’s appointment.



As someone who loves the outdoors, having to stay inside hasn’t been easy for Burks.



“It’s very difficult. It’s really hard to explain to people on the outside because unless you’re in here living it like we are, you just can’t understand,” said Burks. “We just – some of us felt like we were living in prison. You know, because we just had limited visits through the glass. Which was better than not seeing family at all, but still. You miss that human touch.”



Burks says the staff did their best to make them feel loved under the circumstances that they were dealt with by the government, but it just wasn’t the same. Especially during the holidays.



“We missed all of the holidays last year,” said Burks. “I think Thanksgiving and Christmas were probably the hardest. It was very depressing. That anxiety of, ‘I need to get out of here. I need to go see my family. I need to get out of this room, I can’t stand these walls any longer.'”



Eventually, they allowed visits with a safety barrier. However, just a few days ago, the facility’s Social Services Director explained the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services loosened up restrictions a bit. Residents are now allowed 2 outings a month, for up to 24 hours at a time, and are then monitored for 14 days after their outings.



“It was, ‘Okay, I’m probably going to go out tomorrow if that’s alright.’ That’s what I did, I went out the very next day,” explains Burks.

Now, with a bit more freedom to reconnect with family, Jennifer is starting to feel whole once again.

“I can make plans now, so it’s kind of like a bird being let out of a cage,” Burks says.