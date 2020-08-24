Notable St. Louisans set to speak at the Republican National Convention

A Republican National Convention logo is seen though silhouetted production equipment on a huge video screen at Quicken Loans Arena for the Republican National Convention, Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

ST. LOUIS – The Republican National Convention is set to begin Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina and some of the speakers are known St. Louisans.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who gained national attention earlier this summer after pointing guns at protesters walking past their home on a gated street in the Central West End will speak Monday night.

Then on Thursday Ann Dorn, the widow of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, will speak.

Captain David Dorn was shot and killed by looters back in June while trying to protect a store in North St. Louis.