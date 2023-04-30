Flames blew through a residence in the 1300 block of E. Blaine Street on Sunday.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire severely damaged a north Springfield home Sunday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire happened in the 1300 block of E. Blaine Street just after 2:30 p.m.

Fueled by high winds, the SFD said the fire spread quickly from the back of the house to the front. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

SFD said the roof of the house collapsed, but no one was inside or injured. Despite initial concerns that the fire could spread to neighboring homes, no other residences were damaged.

Concerned by Sunday’s high winds, firefighters work to keep flames from spreading to nearby houses on East Blaine Street.

The Springfield Police Department is currently searching for a person who was seen near the house when the fire started.