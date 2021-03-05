Non-profit jumps on the opportunity to name new member

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Community Partnership of the Ozarks’ O’Reilly Center for Hope has a new member and is asking for you to give him a name.

Last October, donations of plants were given to decorate the facility. Cindy Austin, a receptionist, was moving some plants when she noticed a frog sitting on one of the leaves.

The frog became an instant celebrity as employees and children wanted to see the newest member of the CPO family.

“We are welcoming to all walks and hops of life and so we gladly welcome anyone who is in need,” said Michelle Garand, Vice President of Affordable Housing and Homeless Prevention. Garand and her team purchased a tank, a heat lamp, and mealworms for the frog.

“Kids like to admire him through the glass and ask a lot of questions and, of course, they want to know his name and we don’t have that yet,” said Austin.

Garand and her team are wanting the public to help them name the frog. So, that’s why they decided on hosting a naming contest. The event will end on Wednesday, March 17. The voting will be done by CPO and they will reveal the name on Friday, March 19.

To submit your ideas for a name, you can email Michelle Garand: mgarand@cpozarks.org or in the comment section on our Facebook post of the story.