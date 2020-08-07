Non-profit food pantry seeing more requests for help in Christian County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
food pantry_1495626848094.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Since the beginning of August, Least of These, a Christian County-based food pantry, has seen an increase in families asking for assistance.

Least of These Inc. says not only have 10 new families recently requested food assistance, but also, the pantry reports seeing a 32% increase in service requests since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The non-profit is also facing a decrease in help. According to the organization, 10 of members of the Missouri Army National Guard who were at one point pitching in, were recently sent home.

Least of These suspects the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state of Missouri is perhaps another factor keeping people from enlisting to support their efforts through volunteering.

Want to pitch in and help?

Apply to volunteer here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties