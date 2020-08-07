Non-profit food pantry seeing more requests for help in Christian County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Since the beginning of August, Least of These, a Christian County-based food pantry, has seen an increase in families asking for assistance.

Least of These Inc. says not only have 10 new families recently requested food assistance, but also, the pantry reports seeing a 32% increase in service requests since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The non-profit is also facing a decrease in help. According to the organization, 10 of members of the Missouri Army National Guard who were at one point pitching in, were recently sent home.

Least of These suspects the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state of Missouri is perhaps another factor keeping people from enlisting to support their efforts through volunteering.

Want to pitch in and help?

