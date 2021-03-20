NIXPO Business Showcase returns for 25th year

NIXA, Mo.– The Nixa Chamber of Commerce hosted the NIXPO Business Showcase on Saturday, March 20, at the Nixa High School.

More than 100 businesses filled the school for the 25th annual NIXPO Business and Community Expo. After nearly a year of struggle because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses were happy to interact with the community again.

“We had to shut down for a month, but then we kinda changed how we sold and how customers shopped,” said Stephanie Kubla, owner of Luk Boutique. “We do a lot of live videos now. So people can shop on their couch and not have to come into the store. And we ship to them or they can do back porch pick up if they prefer.”

The Chamber of Commerce said the next big event it is prepping for is Sucker Day which is coming up in May.