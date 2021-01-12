Nixa’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens Thursday

NIXA, Mo.– A medical marijuana dispensary will be opening in Nixa later this week. That dispensary is Missouri Joint Ventures and the company will start serving patients Jan. 14.



This will be there third city in the area to open a dispensary after Cassville and Springfield.

General Manager and career pharmacist Dana Sullinger sys the pharmacy feel is the exact type of environment they are going to be aiming for in Nixa.



“This is actually an old doctor’s office building that we are using,” said Sullinger. “This would be the old waiting room area. We are kind of doing it pharmacy-style. We keep the product in the back, and fill orders as they come in. That, for me, is a very natural flow.”



Once patient’s check-in and register, a staff member will assist them in picking out what they want on a tablet. However, because of the pandemic, they are limiting where patients go. Which means there is no room for patients to browse through.



“I could see probably in the summer opening the back end back up where there is probably going to be a little more display,” said Sullinger.



Starting out the company will only have two types of manufactured products, edible gummies and pre-rolled joints. Sullinger says being one of the first dispensaries in Nixa wasn’t necessarily the goal and they are running into some of the same issues as other dispensaries.



“It’s been difficult to find product. We can’t find flower at the moment just because everybody else already has their flower promised. Our guy just wasn’t able to make his deadline. But as far the manufacturers, they’re just ready to go.”