NIXA, Mo. — A packed room Tuesday night at Nixa’s School Board meeting where the only item on the agenda was the fate of seven books.

The board discussed the possible removal of seven books from library shelves across the district.

Books on Nixa’s list included “Maus,” a Pulitzer prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust.

The issue the board faced was whether or not the books would be deemed appropriate to remain in school libraries.

Across Missouri, there have been nearly 300 books banned from schools under a new law that made it illegal for schools to provide sexually explicit material for students.

Students, former teachers and concerned parents all spoke during the public comment section.

The board voted to remove the book “Blankets” by Craig Thompson while “Maus” by Art Spiegelman will be kept on the shelves.