Nixa Public Schools releases masking guidelines

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Public Schools has released its masking guidelines. The masking protocol goes into effect on Monday, July 20, 2020.
All students, kindergarten through 12th grade, will be required to wear a mask or face covering while on the school campus or riding in school-provided transportation.
Students won’t need a face covering during the following times:
- During meals
- When appropriate social distancing measures are in place, as determined by a school administrator
- When the school principal has allowed it, this allowance will depend on a documented medical condition
- During any special behavioral or individualized needs as determined by the Executive Director of Special Services
Students who refuse to wear a mask or face covering at a school will be asked to leave the campus. If a student refuses to wear a mask or face covering on a school bus or district transportation they will be subject to discipline.
Nixa Public Schools will require its employees to wear face masks or coverings while on the school’s campus.
Employees are exempt from wearing a mask or face covering when:
- Eating and drinking
- Appropriate social distancing measures are in place
- Exempted by the school principal or superintendent due to a documented medical condition
Employees who refuse to wear a mask or face covering at school or a school function could be subject to discipline, and potentially termination.
All visitors will also be required to wear a mask when on school campus.