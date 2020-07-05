Nixa Police work to build community relationships with new program

NIXA. Mo. — Police officers in Nixa are going out of their way this summer to build relationships with local kids.

It’s a new program called “Cops Connecting With Kids.”

Every Tuesday and Thursday this summer, officers hope to connect with kids by giving out free stuff and having fun conversations.

Police say they hope this effort will show kids that police are there to help.

If you’re a kid in Nixa this summer, a police siren might be what you want to hear.

“Cops Connecting With Kids” is part of the police department’s community policing initiative.

“Our goal is to get out during the summer and just interact with kids, with families,” said Brent Forgey, a D.A.R.E. Officer with the Nixa Police Department. “Wherever we can find them. We’re going out in the neighborhoods. “

“Thanks to the Nixa Community Foundation, we were able to gather funding for stuff to give out,” Forgey said.

Nixa PD received a $2,300 grant for the program.

To Officer Forgey, it’s more than just giving out free stuff.

“I think it’s important for them to see the other officers that are out there on a daily basis and start building relationships with those officers,” Forgey said. “If they need help we want them to be able to come to us or feel comfortable coming to us.”

Forgey says considering recent events around the country, this program couldn’t have been introduced at a better time. But, he wants to clarify this idea was in the works for a while.

“Before events around the country happened, and we were happy to be able to still do it,” Forgey said.

Even though recent events have nothing to do with this program, Forgey still makes sure to talk with kids about policing.

Forgey says this program shows that officers can have fun too.

He says he enjoys getting to know people in the community.