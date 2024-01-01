NIXA, Mo. — Police in Nixa are searching for a 15-year-old runaway.

According to a release from the City of Nixa, Myles Jackson was last seen leaving his home in an unknown direction on North Lone Oak Avenue in Nixa around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Jackson was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue and grey striped shirt, light grey pants and black shoes. He is five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. Jackson has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts are asked to contact Nixa Police at 417-725-2510 or by calling 911.