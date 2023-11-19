NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Genesis N. Relyea, 24, was last seen around 4 a.m. on Nov. 18 in the 1100 block of W. Care Ave. in Nixa.

Police say Relyea has multiple mental and physical health problems and needs medication she does not have with her.

Relyea has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a purple tank top and pajama pants.

Information on Relyea’s whereabouts or sightings of her can be reported to Nixa Police by calling 417-725-2510 or 911.