NIXA, Mo. — Today marks 22 years since the devastating terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, and residents across the country remember the impact it had on their lives.

For one Nixa police officer, Frank Donohue, the memories of that fateful day are not just a painful reminder, but also a testament to the resilience and bravery shown by first responders.

Donohue, who was a police officer in New York City at the time, vividly recalls the events of Sept. 11, 2001. He had clocked in for duty as soon as he woke up, completely unaware of the horrific events that would unfold later in the day. As the attacks unfolded, Donohue witnessed the true strength of patriotism and unity in the face of tragedy.

Donohue expressed his desire for people to never forget the significance of that day. “I don’t want people to forget it, and because I don’t want it to lose its significance,” he said. “You know, we got attacked on that day, and we came together as a country, and that was the beauty of it.”

Donohue shared a memory from two to three weeks after the attack when a fire truck passed by on the street. The sight of the fire truck prompted everyone in the area to applaud in a show of gratitude for the first responders. This touching moment deeply affected Donohue and reminded him of people’s immense support and appreciation for those on the front lines.

Donohue still has a copy of the police report from that day as a reminder of the reality of the events. The report serves as a grim testament to the sacrifices made by the 23 NYPD officers and 343 firefighters and paramedics who lost their lives while bravely responding to the attacks.

While he has since become a Nixa police officer, he still feels a deep connection to New York City and emphasizes the importance of never forgetting the bravery and heroism displayed by first responders on that tragic day.