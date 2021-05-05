Nixa Police need the public’s help identifying robbery suspects

NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police are asking the public’s help identifying two young men who are suspected of robbery.

The two suspects stole alcohol from Signal gas station near the intersection of 160 and 14 in Nixa.





According to a press release, the robbery happened late Saturday, April 17, around 11:10 pm.

The store clerk tried to stop them but was knocked down and hit her head.

If you recognize either of these young men, please call Nixa Police at 417-582-1030 to provide us with their names and any other info you may know about them or this incident.