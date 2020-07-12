Nixa Police investigating death of married couple

NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Police Department is investigating the death of a married couple.

On July 11 around 2:45 p.m., Nixa Police were dispatched to the Stone Meadow Estates Apartment on S. Fairway Avenue for a “medical call.”

According to NPD, officers found 64-year-old Patricia Lepper and 66-year-old Terry Lepper inside an apartment.

Police say both of them were found dead from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

“According to court documents, Terry Lepper’s spouse had a full ex parte order against him,” police said. “Nixa Police had responded to the address at least two times in the last three months regarding domestic disputes involving these individuals.”

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Autopsies are pending, according to NPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOLR 10 will post updates as they arrive.