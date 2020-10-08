Nixa Police identify victim in fatal pedestrian accident

NIXA, Mo.- Nixa Police have identified the victim involved in a fatal pedestrian versus pickup truck accident Wednesday night.

According to a press release, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old Mason Anderson of Springfield.

Police say Anderson was hit by a pickup truck traveling west as he was crossing Route 14 east of the Main Street intersection.

“Nixa Police are not recommending any charges to the Christian County Prosecutor’s office for the driver of the truck which struck the pedestrian,” the release states.