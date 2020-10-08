Nixa Police identify victim in fatal pedestrian accident

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

NIXA, Mo.- Nixa Police have identified the victim involved in a fatal pedestrian versus pickup truck accident Wednesday night.

According to a press release, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old Mason Anderson of Springfield.

Police say Anderson was hit by a pickup truck traveling west as he was crossing Route 14 east of the Main Street intersection.

“Nixa Police are not recommending any charges to the Christian County Prosecutor’s office for the driver of the truck which struck the pedestrian,” the release states.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now