Nixa Police allow locals to file online reports for non-emergencies

NIXA, Mo. — Police in Nixa wants to make it easier for you to let them know about crime in your neighborhood while still reducing in-person contact.

The department is now letting you file non-emergency reports online.

You can file a report online for things like forgery, harassment, stealing and vandalism.

You should still call 911 if there is an emergency, if a car or gun has been stolen or if evidence needs to be collected.

Nixa Police Department says it may take up to three days for those online reports to be processed, so if you need an officer sooner, go ahead and call 911.