SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A judge has sentenced a Nixa man to prison time for an assault-turned-homicide that happened in 2022.

The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed to KOLR 10/FOX 49 that Jasmin Hopkins, 32, will serve four years in the Department of Corrections for the death of 37-year-old Jeffrey Brent.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to Rumors Cabaret just before 1:30 a.m. on January 30, 2022. Police found Brent suffering injuries from an assault. He died in the hospital from those injuries February 20, 2022.

SPD arrested Hopkins on March 21, 2022 and charged him with first-degree involuntary manslaughter.