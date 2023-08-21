OZARK, Mo. — A man died last week a day before he was scheduled to stand trial for killing a motorcyclist in a 2019 crash.

Douglas Dale of Nixa had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a March 2019 crash that killed 67-year-old James Roe and injured two other bikers on U.S. Highway 65. Dale was scheduled to stand trial on Friday, but his attorney appeared in court Thursday to say that he had died.

Court documents say Dale told investigators after the crash he had a seizure, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle. He also told police he drank a cocktail earlier in the day.