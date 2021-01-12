Nixa Arby’s sends positive messages

NIXA, Mo.– Arby’s has been trying to send some positive vibes with every purchase. The staff of Arby’s in Nixa has been writing thoughtful messages on takeout bags to their customers.



“A lot of them will say ‘Have a great day!’, ‘Have a blessed day!’, ‘Welcome back!’, and ‘It’s great to see you again!'” says Arby’s general manager Vickie Trudell. She says she will write anything to let her customers know that they are appreciated.



“As we kept doing it, it became contagious. We became nicer. We cared more about each other.” says Area Director James Boland. The idea began early during the COVID-19 pandemic and has now spread to several franchises around the Ozarks.