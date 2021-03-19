Newton County Sheriff announces death of deputy K-9

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler announced the death of a deputy K-9 on Friday, March 19.

Newton County K-9 Bella was killed in a non-work-related accident on Thursday, March 18.

“We work with our K-9 partners very closely and they face a lot of risks and give their all for a job they love and are bred to do,” said Sheriff Wheeler. “Our handler, Adam Sirmons, and his family are devastated at her loss and so is my agency. Bella was one of us.”

Sheriff Wheeler said his agency, the Sirmons family, and other law enforcement agencies will have a semi-private gathering to honor Bella in the near future.