SEARCH OVER: Newton County Police find 10-year-old boy

UPDATE from Newton County Police: The child was located safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who shared the post and offered their assistance.

Original Story

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Jesse England, according to the Sheriff’s Office, was last seen near 7300 Beef Branch Road, south of Redings Mill.

England is white, has brown hair, blue eyes and 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Yellow T-shirt with a pineapple on it, aqua colored shorts, blue shoes and an blue cast on his right arm.

If you have any information, call 417-451-8333 or 911.