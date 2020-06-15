Newton County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office searching for missing hiker

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas is searching for a missing hiker in the Hemmed-in-Hollow area, near Compton.

Thomas (Tom) Reid, 65, of West Memphis, was hiking on the Center Point Trail with a family member when Reid injured his leg.

The family member went for help and a Newton County Deputy arrived. However, when the two went back to help Reid, he was not there.

Reid is approximately 6′, 185 pounds, has grey hair and a grey beard.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a denim button-up shirt and hiking boots.

“There were a lot of visitors to that area on Saturday and Sunday and we are hoping someone saw Mr. Reid or saw some indicator of a person in distress. The National Park Service has a tip line that can be used to give any information, or anyone with any information can call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. We are hoping and praying we can locate Mr. Reid quickly.” Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler

If you have any information about Mr. Reid, or if you were in the Sneeds Creek Area on June 13th or 14th, you are asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 446-5124 or call or text the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009. You can also submit tips at www.nps.gov/ISB and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab or email nps_isb@nps.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.