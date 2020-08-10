Newton County, AR Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Johnathan Barrett Brantley, 20, of Mt. Judea was last seen Thursday night. He did not show up for work Friday morning.

After work, he was scheduled to travel to Pangburn, Arkansas, but did not show up there either.

Brantley drives a 200 Silver Toyota Tacoma pickup with temporary tags.





Deputies and volunteers have been searching roads and highways in the area he was known to frequent and where he may have been headed. Deputies, Game Wardens, and other officials have also checked areas he was known to have knowledge of. Brantley and his truck have been listed as missing and all law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have been given initial and updated information as it becomes available.

Investigators are following numerous leads and conducting interviews in hopes that someone will have some information that may help.

If you have information that may be helpful or you think you may know his whereabouts, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 446-5124, option 1.