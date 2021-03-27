Newly reported Arkansas virus cases, active cases decline

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of newly reported coronavirus cases in Arkansas and the number of active cases have continued a recent decline.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 165 new cases, down from 184 on Friday. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the rolling average of new daily cases during the past two weeks has fallen by by 107.3, or 34.6%.

The health department reports 2,032 active cases, those that do not include people who have recovered or died as a result of the virus, down from 2,061 on Friday. There are a reported 5,590 deaths due to the virus, seven more than Friday.