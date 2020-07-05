New Webster County Justice Center officially open

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — The new Webster County Justice Center was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting on the Fourth of July.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says he’s excited to show the community this new building, which was 10 years in the making.

Cole says the Sheriff’s Office believes in treating all people fairly, equally and humanely, and that wasn’t something it was able to do in the old facility.

“Before this building was built, when you have no jail space your range of punishment I think the judges would agree with me when I say this is probation, probation, probation, probation, probation, prison,” Cole said. “And there was no middle ground. There was no 30 days in jail. 60 days in jail because there is simply no room. And sometimes those middle of the road punishments are needed. And it is very hard to do a lot of times when you have these old facilities.”

Senator Roy Blunt also spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon.

He commended the community for supporting the new justice center and said everyone deserves to live in a country where they feel law enforcement would treat them fairly and equally.

“This is a county that wants to fund the police,” Blunt said. “And fund law enforcement. And more funding means better training. It means better pay. It means better recruits. It means better understanding of how to diffuse a situation. It means doing everything you are supposed to do so that nobody has reason to believe that people in our country aren’t treated fairly.”