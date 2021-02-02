New warming center opens up as temperatures begin to drop

BRANSON, Mo. — A local thrift store is hoping to protect people from the freezing temperatures by opening a new warming center.

House of Hope decided to open the warming center when the Branson Salvation Army announced it would not be opening its warming center due to a lack of volunteers.

“That’s been my struggle for the last two years because I have to have a male and a female who stays up all night,” said Captain Linda McCormick, with the Branson Salvation Army. “They have to have eyes on the room all the time, and we have to be able to fix hot meals for dinner, breakfast, and keep everybody safe as far as COVID-19.”

When McCormick announced that the warming center would be shutting down, one volunteer knew he had to do something.

“We all kind of put our heads together to think, how can we provide this need that’s very needed in our community,” said Storment, who volunteers at House of Hope.

Storment, along with other volunteers and the thrift store owners, decided to create House of Hope. The warming center is directly above Riley’s Treasures Thrift Store.

“Every night that the temperature is below 32 degrees, the warming center is open,” said Storment. “If you are on the street, how great is it to be able to take a shower?” “Not only can we take a shower, we can wash those clothes and anything that’s in their pack.”

The new warming center has already been a huge help to the community, according to Storment.

“There have been almost 50 unique individuals that have come through the warming center,” said Storment. “Even a mom and four kids one night.”

The warming center wouldn’t be possible without the help from local volunteers.

“It’s just amazing the number of wonderful people who have stepped up and wanted to be a part,” said Storment.

One of the reasons Riley’s Thrift Store was chosen to be the new center’s location is it already had overnight security. Security has helped with managing the hours of other volunteers.