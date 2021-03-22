New TRACKER Boats facility opens in Bolivar, Missouri

BOLIVAR, Mo.– A new era in the production of America’s favorite boat brands has begun. The first Bass Buggy 16 Pontoon Boat has rolled off the line at the newly expanded TRACKER Boats manufacturing facility in Bolivar, Missouri.

The new complex, featuring a warehouse converted into a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, is producing the award-winning SUN TRACKER Pontoon Boats. The expansion is because of the popularity and strong demand for the Bass Buggy line.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue to showcase the skill and craftsmanship of our amazing team members right here in the Ozarks – America’s heartland,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.

The new facility is part of a significant expansion plan that will double TRACKER’s production output and manufacturing footprint in Bolivar. The new facility is located four miles from an existing TRACKER plant and will create 250 full-time jobs.

White River Marine Group is currently hiring for positions in Bolivar and at manufacturing facilities throughout the country. Click here for more information.