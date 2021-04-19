New Springfield City Council members sworn in

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield’s city clerk sore in two new members of the city council along with two incumbents.

Angela Romine and Heather Hardingers won in the election on April 6, and on Monday, April 19, both were sworn into their first terms.

Romine will represent Zone 1 while Hardinger will serve in the General Council Seat A.

The two councilwomen are replacing Phyllis Ferguson and Jan Fisk.

“As my term comes to an end I’m very proud of what our city has accomplished during the nine years I have served on the council, ” said Fisk. “I have worked with a tremendous group of dedicated public servants that volunteer their own time and money to work to make Springfield a better place to live.”

“When I sat down to put some words together, I realized that saying goodbye is never easy,” said Ferguson. “I hate goodbyes so for now I’m just going to say so long and I’ll see you around.”

Both women were given keys to the city and awards for their service to Springfield.

The two incumbents worn in were Councilmen Matt Simpson, Craig Hosmer, and Mayor Ken McClure.

City council also had an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.