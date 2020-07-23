New record for COVID cases in Missouri; more than 1,300 positive tests recorded

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – For the second consecutive day—and the third since the state began tracking the virus—Missouri has recorded more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 36,063 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,301 positive cases from the day before—and 1,159 subsequent deaths. That’s a case fatality rate of 3.21 percent.

More than half of the reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger.

The 20 to 24 age group has 4,112 recorded cases, the highest of all age groups.

As of July 15, the state has not released the number of individuals hospitalized for COVID. The Missouri Hospital Association and the state have been unable to access that information because of a White House directive on data measurement and reporting. The hospitalization report will resume once the state has access to said data. The state is collecting what it calls “interim data” in the meantime.

Please note, due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri will be unable to access critical hospitalization data during the transition. While we are working to collect interim data, situational awareness will be limited. We will resume producing the daily hospitalization snapshot as soon as the data feeds are fully restored. MISSOURI COVID-19 DASHBOARD

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases

Missouri has administered 589,460 PCR tests for COVID-19 and 94.2 percent of patients have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, the state health department is reporting positive cases are up 2.93 percent over the last 7 days.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of July 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 3,882,167 cases of COVID-19 and 141,677 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national case fatality rate of 3.65 percent.