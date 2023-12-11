SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Council is discussing ways Springfield might share its pedestrian safety program.

A bill presented for a first reading at the Dec. 11 meeting would allow other cities to use the “Safe Across Toolkit.” The toolkit would give them access to initiatives Springfield has found successful in its SGF Yields program, which focuses on driver compliance at crosswalks.

“Springfield came up with this. I mean, our our group here came up with this,” said Brett Foster, a traffic engineer for the City of Springfield. “So it is neat that Springfield recognizes as a national leader in a program that is unique.”

“Safe Across” was created as a way for cities across the country to use the SGF Yields program.

“Fatalities have steadied somewhat in Springfield, pedestrian fatalities while other communities continue to see a rapid rise,” Foster said. “So we feel like the program is very effective just based on those numbers alone.”

But before a city can access the toolkit, they must first be vetted by Springfield.

“We don’t want to put the program out in the communities where it’s not going to be successful and not not achieve what they want it to because they don’t have the prerequisites in place for that to happen,” Foster said.

Even though other cities would be entering into contracts with Springfield, the Queen City won’t get any kickbacks.

“They may ask why we’re doing it,” said Foster. “Well, when you have something that’s good that can save lives, I think you have an obligation to try to let others use that.”

City Council will vote on the proposal in January.