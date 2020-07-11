New potential COVID-19 community exposures in Springfield announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new potential COVID-19 community exposures on Saturday, July 11.

These new exposures come from two COVID-19 positive individuals.

Before being diagnosed, they visited the following locations:

Wednesday, July 1: Visited 10 Fitness at 1444 S. Glenstone Ave. from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Friday, July 3: Visited Battlefield Mall (Forever 21, Altered State, Francesca’s, JCPenney’s) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious, symptomatic, not masked) Monday, July 6: Visited Flat Creek Restaurant at 772 E. US 60 in Republic from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

The health department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. They say there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

“It is our responsibility to take steps to suppress COVID-19 in our community and interact with our environment carefully,” the health department said. “If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home. We all need to practice physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and wear a face-covering whenever possible.”

14 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the health department on Saturday, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 487 in Greene County.

“COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” the health department said. “It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.”

According to the health department, symptoms of COVID-19 include: