OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A new member of the Board of Aldermen in Osage Beach was appointed Thursday, Sept. 3.

Mayor Olivarri appointed Bob O’Steen for the open position. The seat opened up when Greg Massey resigned on July 20, 2020.

Alderman O’Steen has been a resident of Osage Beach Ward I since 2016 and earned his Communications Degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia. He served on various boards such as Wonderland Camp and Eldon Area Chamber of Commerce.