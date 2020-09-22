New mosaic installed on historic C-Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Brand new art is coming to historic C-Street in Springfield.

Local artist Christine Schilling is installing a mosaic today in the Tickle Alleyway, right behind That Lebanese Place.

It’s a project put on by the Commercial Club and is funded in part by individual sponsors.

Schilling says it’s something she couldn’t have done on her own.

“I worked in concert with a great team to put this together,” Schilling said. “You don’t do something this meaningful on your own. We had numbers of meetings to invite people to come with ideas, trinkets, tokens that we could add.”

There’s a part two of this project. The second mosaic will be installed in the alley by Pizza House and Footbridge Trading Company’s coneflower mural.