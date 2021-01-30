New library branch opens in Clever, Missouri

CLEVER, Mo.– The Christian County Library opened another branch on Saturday, Jan. 30.

The new Clever Community Branch includes work pods, a study room, and a large community. It also has wifi, public computers, and a drive-through.

Opening a branch in Clever, Missouri, has been in the works for years, but construction didn’t start until April 2020.

Youth services director, Dana Roberts, said she is appreciative to the Christian County voters who passed the tax levy increase, which provided the funding for the new building.

“Just a lot of excitement, I’ve been mostly back in the children’s area so, lots of excited voices from the little ones about the new library,” said Roberts.

“When people come in and they actually look at it, it’s like this is different than what it looks like in pictures right? Pictures don’t do it justice,” said Nicholas Holladay, who is the director of Communications and Community Engagement. “Coming in you can really just see how awesome it is. How friendly and how warm this place is going to be for the community.”

Another library branch will be coming to Christian County in the spring and a new facility will open in Sparta, Missouri, in a few months.