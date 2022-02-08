SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new Hy-vee is set to open in Springfield on Tuesday, February 22. The facility will be located at 2150 E. Sunshine Street.

The Hy-Vee on Sunshine is one of the company’s first entirely reimagined grocery stores in its eight-state region. After several months of construction, Hy-Vee has set its grand opening at 6 a.m. Tuesday, February 22.

The new 93,000-square-foot store will feature several new departments, as well as amenities. The location also has an accompanying Hy-vee Fast and Fresh convenience store on the west side of the parking lot offering fresh on-the-go meal offerings, a Market Grille Express, and select grocery staples.

The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, and will carry about 142,000 items. The Fast & Fresh is open 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.