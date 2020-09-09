New family celebrates “Gotcha Day” as Cox Branson Nurse adopts patient’s daughter

BRANSON, Mo.– September 9th isn’t a federal holiday and, for most, it carries no historical significance. But for one Branson family, the events of September 9th, 2020, or Gotcha Day as they’ll call it, will forever be something to celebrate.

You see, it was on this day Adene Smith, her husband Eric, and their two children welcomed home the newest member of their family; 11-year-old Taliah.

Smith, Director of Nursing at Cox Branson, met Taliah some time ago, back when Ray and Clara, the girl’s mom and dad, both in their 80s, first checked in for medical treatment. Over the course of their treatment, Smith would come to learn Ray and Clara were actually the girl’s biological great-grandparents and that they’d adopted Taliah as an infant. It was while caring for Ray and Clara that Adene Smith would come to know and appreciate the little girl the elderly couple cared for.

Fast forward two years, and Ray and Clara were back in medical care. Their health was declining. They knew it.

Smith, already a mother of two, refused to watch that same little girl she’d connected with those years ago slip into the foster care system.

She made a phone call.

“How much do you love me,” she asked her husband.

After a brief moment of shock, Mr. Smith was on board. The process of bringing Taliah home had begun.

Eventually, with the blessing of Ray and Clara, Taliah moved in with the Smiths. She brought with her a lava lamp, a sack of clothes, and her two gerbils: Cookies and Cream.

Since then, Taliah’s been experiencing a lot of firsts. She had her first official birthday party. She learned to swim. She went bowling. She went shopping for school clothes. She even got to sleep in her own room.

She also said goodbye to her first loved one.

Clara, Taliah’s great-grandmother and first adoptive mom passed away. The death was especially hard on Taliah considering she was prohibited from saying goodbye due to COVID-19 related restrictions at Clara’s nursing home.

Taliah, who had taken care of her elderly parents before their health declined, did what she could and planned a memorial service for Clara. Adene heard Taliah’s plans and made them a reality. Smith says the service was able to give the 11-year-old some closure.

But Taliah wasn’t alone.

On September 9th, 2020, Nurses from Cox Branson, all with shirts reading “Happy Gotcha Day”, stood surrounding the Christian County Courthouse. Inside, a family warmly embraced its newest member and celebrated the first of many very special days to come.

Want to hear more about Taliah and her new family? Watch KOLR10 News at 5 &6.