SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced the death of a Greene County resident from COVID-19.

This is the county’s 9th death and is a woman in her 80’s.

She was not associated with a long-term care facility. She had no other underlying risk factors aside from her age.

It has been nearly three months since a Greene County resident has died of COVID-19. The last notification of a COVID-19 death was April 9.