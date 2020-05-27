New COVID-19 exposure site confirmed by Springfield-Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A new potential COVID-19 exposure location has been confirmed by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The following is a press release from the Health Department:

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential exposure from a COVID-19 positive individual.

Prior to being diagnosed, one of our recent positive cases visited Walmart Supercenter at 3520 W. Sunshine on Monday, May 18 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The individual was not showing symptoms at the time of the potential exposure and was not wearing a face covering. The person was, however, believed to within the timeframe of being potentially infectious.

As we continue to take steps to reopen our community, it is even more important for all of us to interact with our environment carefully. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they should stay home.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Anyone who was at this location on this date is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

cough,

fever,

shortness of breath,

chills,

muscle pain,

sore throat

and new loss of taste or smell.

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

If you are sick, you can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness. Links are available at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus

For more information about COVID-19, visit our website at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus, email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov, or call 417-874-1211.

##

