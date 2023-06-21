SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rules surrounding cannabis have been up for discussion since the legalization of recreational back in February.

On Wednesday, the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce met with smaller employers and discussed how to navigate these new laws and what resources are available for business owners.

“We are in Missouri, a little bit younger in our journey as it relates to marijuana in the workplace. You know, some of our sister states in Oklahoma, in Arkansas are a little bit further ahead of us,” said panelist Elizabeth Wente, a partner with Spencer Fane Law Firm. “We are helping to educate employers on kind of the status of marijuana in the workplace as well as what are some of the legal concerns and practical concerns.”

The event today was aimed at helping local businesses prepare for and navigate changes, implement appropriate policies, and help them feel more informed.

One issue business owners face is regulating or even detecting impairment in the workplace due to a lack of technology.

“The primary concern around marijuana for employers right now is that the protection that the law provides is employees cannot be under the influence of marijuana while they are in the workplace,” Wente said.