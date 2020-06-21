New businesses in Greene County overcoming uncertainty despite delays from pandemic

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The past few months have been a time where many businesses have had to fight to stay afloat, but some are just getting started.

Some had closed their doors permanently, but in true American fashion, there are a few that are overcoming uncertainty and still getting their companies off the ground.

For Backwoods Golf in Republic, GM and Co-Owner Austin Cloud says the plans to open their doors in April were put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We weren’t able to open until May 22,” Cloud said.

Even with the delay, Cloud says they were able to take that opportunity to really make sure things were run well to start off.

“It’s been kind of nice not having a full set right off the bat,” Cloud said. “Having a couple of people here during the day and then at night – splitting every other bay it’s helped a ton for us. We actually consider ourselves fortunate for the place that we’re in,” Cloud says,

Out in Rogersville, Bub’s Distillery was set to hold their grand opening on March 14, a day after Greene County’s first case was confirmed. As the distillery re-evaluated their plan, Owner Spencer Detherage and his staff got creative.

“We had to think of other ideas,” Detherage said. “We still had bills to pay. We had to think of something to do. We have obviously the license, we had to ability to make hand sanitizer.”

When they opened about two months later, they did so on a limited basis. Now four weeks in, Detherage says they’ve been successful.

In Downtown Springfield, the last few months have seen the closure’s of multiple businesses such as Falstaff’s Local Bar, Blue Room Comedy Club, and Billiards.

However, Inner Circle Vodka Bar, just opened on June 2. Owner Jacob Harper had some tough decisions to make of his own.

“Financially we were having to go through a lot of our working capital that we set aside for the first several months of being open,” Harper said. “It was a little stressful.”

Now open, they have focused on ways to keep guests safe, comfortable, and provide an escape.

“We feel like our concept is unique enough that everybody that has come in has really enjoyed it so we’re excited to try and get some more people in here,” Harper said.

All three of those businesses sit in Greene County and are now allowed to have up to 50% occupancy as of this week.