New bike trail coming to the Ozarks will surround Fellows Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Another mountain bike trail is coming to the Ozarks.

This one is north of Springfield surrounding Fellows Lake. It’s called Dirt 66 and it’s been in the works for about eight years with the help of the city and Ozark Greenways.

Construction finally began earlier this month.

Crews are clearing dirt and debris.

You’ll find the path near Fellows Lake Trail off the top of the hill. It won’t interfere with other existing trails.

The same company that developed Two Rivers Bike Trail in Highlandville is also planning and funding this trail.

Jessica Pearson with Trailspring says what makes this different from other trails, like Sac River, is both the terrain and the beautiful lake setting.

“So this will truly be multi-use,” Pearson said. “It’s not just about mountain bikers. While these are designed and optimized for mountain bikers, we’ve seen especially with the COVID pandemic hitting a lot more use of our trailhead systems. Be it hikers, trail runners, bird watchers, there’s just such a high demand for the outdoors right now. And the opportunity to do 33 miles of connected trail circumnavigating the lake, it’s the jewel of Springfield, in our opinion, we’re so excited to be out here.”

The nonprofit is hoping the trail will officially be open in December.

The first section will only be about six miles with the rest of the course completed over two years.

It’s designed to be easier and more beginner-friendly. It will also connect to other parks and green spaces.

More trail heads and parking will be added later.